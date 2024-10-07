Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scorching heat

Several dead at air show in scorching heat

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 13:50

At least five people have died of "heat stroke and exhaustion" at an air show in India. Hundreds of thousands (see video above) had gathered in the city of Chennai.

0 Kommentare

As Indian media reported on Monday, hundreds of thousands of people had gathered on a beach in Chennai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday in temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius to watch a demonstration by the Indian Air Force. 

According to the PTI news agency, which cited government officials, five people died of "heat stroke and exhaustion". Heat stroke is an overheating of the body to over 40 degrees Celsius, which cannot be adequately compensated by sweating.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

The "Indian Express" reported, citing the police, that the deaths were due to "dehydration and stress".

Crowd "overwhelming"
An eyewitness told the newspaper that the huge crowd was "overwhelming". The streets around the event site were overcrowded and the trains were heavily overloaded. The organizers had wanted to set a record number of spectators.

The broadcaster NDTV reported that the air force had "aggressively" promoted the event in order to be included in India's Limca record book. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the authorities had taken "adequate" precautions for the major event. Not only had rescue workers been on site, but drinking water had also been provided for the spectators.

Over 50 degrees Celsius in summer
Heatwaves are not uncommon in India, but according to scientific findings, they are becoming longer, more frequent and more intense as a result of climate change. It was only in early summer that the country suffered for weeks under an extreme heatwave with temperatures of over 50 degrees Celsius.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf