Over 20,000 seats
Automatically saved design
Now it's done! The Graz city government has made up its mind and will rebuild and expand the Liebenau stadium. Up to 23,000 spectators are to be accommodated in the Champions League and international match-compatible arena in future.
The final round of talks took place last Friday and now the endless stadium debate in Graz has finally cleared up: The Merkur Arena is being rebuilt. Less than 24 hours after Sturm knocked league leaders Red Bull out of the stadium with a 5:0 win, the next piece of good news has arrived for most Styrian soccer fans. "It makes sense that this solution will give both clubs a home that meets modern standards. The fact that we were able to agree on this joint path with SK Sturm Graz and GAK 1902 is more than pleasing," explained Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), Club Chairman Karl Dreisiebner (Greens) and SPÖ Club Chairwoman Daniela Schlüsselberger in a joint press release.
Planning to be completed in spring 2025
The spectator capacity is to be expanded from the current 15,300 to up to 23,000 seats. A comprehensive review and feasibility study will be presented to the municipal council at the October meeting. It is reported that all the necessary planning documents should be ready by March/April 2025 - after which talks will be held with the state regarding funding. State Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Deputy Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ) have never made a secret of the fact that the state will be involved once there are concrete plans in Graz.
Conversion costs around 45 million euros
The costs for the conversion are estimated at around 45 million euros. The state and city will cover the majority. According to reports, Sturm will also participate - this is not possible with the GAK for financial reasons, as rumored by the city hall. 270,000 has been budgeted for the feasibility study and all preparatory steps. The fact that the stadium in Liebenau, which opened in 1997, is now being renovated after all is due to the fact that the purchase price for the site in Puntigam, where the new building would have been built, was not financially feasible for the city.
VIP club for 2,000 guests
In order to increase spectator capacity, the pitch is to be lowered. The skybox and box extension, which was canceled by the coalition at the beginning of the period, will now also be built. Up to 2,000 VIP guests are to be accommodated there in future. Other points of the "fresh cell cure" in Liebenau: expansion of the catering and sales stands, expansion of the press area and club infrastructure, improvement of the parking and access situation, new stadium technology and façade lighting to enable club branding.
The biggest challenge is to ensure that matches can be played during the construction phase. As there is no reasonably suitable alternative for Sturm and the GAK in the whole of Styria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.