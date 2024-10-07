Automatically saved design

Conversion costs around 45 million euros

The costs for the conversion are estimated at around 45 million euros. The state and city will cover the majority. According to reports, Sturm will also participate - this is not possible with the GAK for financial reasons, as rumored by the city hall. 270,000 has been budgeted for the feasibility study and all preparatory steps. The fact that the stadium in Liebenau, which opened in 1997, is now being renovated after all is due to the fact that the purchase price for the site in Puntigam, where the new building would have been built, was not financially feasible for the city.