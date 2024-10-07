Bikes get stuck
MotoGP anger: “It’s crazy what happened!”
Big trouble in MotoGP! At the Japanese Grand Prix, Honda works rider Joan Mir and Gresini rider Alex Marquez got in each other's way. The race ended early for both. "It's crazy what happened," grumbled Mir.
Wild scene at the start of the Japan race: Alex Marquez crashed into the rear of Joan Mir in turn 12. The Ducati got caught in the rear of the Honda.
Here is a video of the crash:
"He hit me massively in the rear. I just rode straight into the gravel. It was unbelievable," said an annoyed Mir. It was "not the first time something like that has happened to him", he criticized his opponent.
And what did Alex Marquez say? "I made a mistake in turn 11 that threw me off track and when I tried to get back into position, there was a collision with Mir that led to the crash," said the brother of superstar Marc. "Our bikes got tangled up and I apologized to him for what happened."
Marquez angry about penalty
However, he could not understand why he had received a penalty for the action. "We have to do a long lap penalty in Australia. I don't agree with that," was Marquez's frustration. "Seven days ago, another rider hit me in the same way in turn 3 and nothing happened. That shows that the rules are not the same for everyone."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.