It's about his girlfriend
“It’s new to me too!” Rumor amuses Sinner
Will the wedding bells soon ring for Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya? This rumor has been circulating since the US Open. The South Tyrolean has now taken a humorous stance and denied an engagement. And his girlfriend is also amused.
Rumors are once again circulating about the world's number one tennis player. In contrast to the persistent doping scandal, Sinner is able to deal with them with humor this time. After his triumph at the US Open, the South Tyrolean is said to have proposed to his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya, according to the Italian magazine "DiPiú".
However, this "revelation" only elicits a laugh from Sinner. "This is news to me too," explained the 23-year-old at a press conference during the tournament in Shanghai. With a broad grin on his face, he continued: "I read that I was supposed to have asked the question after the US Open. But no, I didn't ask. Those are false rumors".
Kalinskaya also reacted
"What if I asked you to marry me to avoid all this?" Sinner is said to have whispered in his sweetheart's ear in New York. The Russian is said to have replied: "I would tell you that I want to". A nice rumor, but without any truth to it.
The 25-year-old has now also commented on the matter. She was also amused and wrote on Instagram: "To make it clear: None of this is true. Thanks for the congratulations, but it's not true". She complemented the post with the song "Single Ladies" by Beyonce.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
