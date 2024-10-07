Yikes!
Why Céline Dion was doused with energy drink
Oops, what was that all about? In a video with which Céline Dion surprised her fans during the live broadcast of "Sunday Night Football", the singer was doused with Gatorade.
Before the game between the Dallas Cowobys and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Céline Dion provided a special surprise. In a video, the singer, who suffers from stiff person syndrome, chatted about her enthusiasm for football.
"Timeless classic"
"I think what I like most about this game is its power to create a connection between who we are and who we were," explained Dion, who has made few appearances again in recent months.
In the clip, which was accompanied by her song "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", Dion wore a sweatshirt from Super Bowl XXX with the logos and helmets of the two teams. They had last met in January 1996 at that very Super Bowl.
She often sings about love, Dion continued. Sport is also often about love, the singer said, quoting from her song: "I mean: 'When you touch me like this. When you hold me like this. That kind of fits, doesn't it?" And it does feel "like a lot of old flames" when the Cowboys and Steelers meet again. "It's a timeless classic on Sunday night."
Gatorade shower for Dion
At the end of the clip, there was another surprise for the fans: because Dion was doused with the sports drink Gatorade. For good reason, as this is a football tradition that has been bestowed on numerous coaches. An honor!
Céline Dion made it public in 2022 that she suffers from stiff person syndrome. This is a rare neurological disorder in which muscles stiffen, which is often accompanied by painful cramps. In the documentary "I Am: Céline Dion" this year, she gave moving insights into her fight against the autoimmune disease.
After four years of stage abstinence, Dion finally celebrated her stage comeback at the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
