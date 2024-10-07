Desperate search
Bitch “Helga” misappropriated despite court ruling
Since December 2023, there has been a real mystery surrounding the dog "Helga". Andrea Huber is feverishly searching for the animal and is now asking for information from the public. "I just want to know if she's okay," says the animal lover hopefully.
The case is not so easy for outsiders to understand. According to reports, the dog "Helga" (previously called "Frieda") was abandoned by her owner and came into the care of the Styrian animal welfare association "Weizer Pfotenbrücke".
During a walk with her foster family, she was attacked by another dog, broke free along with her lead and ran away. Thanks to a major search operation, she was found a few hours later, slightly injured.
The former dog owner was also part of the search party. "The previous owner, who was also involved in the search without being asked, grabbed 'Helga' and drove away. We won the proceedings with the police, the public prosecutor and the subsequent court hearing, but coincidentally, after the verdict, 'Helga' ran away from the previous owner and has since disappeared," Andrea Huber's Facebook post reads.
Where is "Helga"?
- The three-year-old dog is believed to be in the Wiener Neustadt area, she is chipped and registered
- A reward of 1,000 euros has been offered for the decisive clue
- Andrea Huber from the "Weizer Pfotenbrücke" will accept tips on 0664/213 95 51
Since the incident in December, the dog "Helga" has been untraceable, which is why we are asking for information from the public. "If the dog is now in a good place, we will leave her there. But I want to see for myself first," said the dog lover in response to an inquiry from Krone.
