NFL spectacle! The football world celebrated in London

The Minnesota Vikings won the visiting NFL game in London against the New York Jets 23:17. No bags were allowed in the stadium, queues in front of the fan store.
With its numerous Premier League clubs, London is generally regarded as a soccer city par excellence. Yesterday, however, football shirts dominated the cityscape at the first of three guest matches of the National Football League in England at Tottenham Stadium.
Not only fans of the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings were on display, but jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, many of which were also worn by Austrian fans. You could tell from the languages that football fans from all over the world had come together to celebrate the NFL party in London.
However, at high ticket prices and above all under strict conditions. The security checks were rigorous. Even the smallest bags and rucksacks were taboo, only plastic bags were allowed. Longer than the queues at the entrance was the queue at the only large fan store in front of the stadium. You had to be patient for several hours to get your souvenirs.
On the pitch, the fans got to see something historic. Namely the pass with which Jets playmaker Aaron Rodgers became the ninth quarterback to break the 60,000 passing yards mark. However, the 40-year-old also threw three interceptions, including one on the final drive. The Vikings celebrated their fifth win in five games with a 23:17 victory.
