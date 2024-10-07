How Sturm’s search for the “new Schicker” is going

"Hoffenheim and I are in agreement," the 38-year-old revealed. However, the clubs still have to clarify the final details, "but the deal should go through in the course of the week," said the man from Oberaich, who has never made a secret of his desire to move. Now the timing is right for the German Bundesliga club - as it was for Schicker at Sturm. "The squad is in place, a successor will find an intact team here," says Schicker, who, according to Krone research, is signing a highly remunerated, multi-year contract. There is no exit clause for Schicker, so Sturm will have to pay a transfer fee. And one of such high dimensions that has allegedly never been seen before in the domestic Bundesliga.