17-year-old boy:

17-year-old gives chase on a moped

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 19:48

A 17-year-old boy had a daring chase with the police from Aschach to Eferding on Sunday: he sped away from law enforcement officers at up to 90 km/h, repeatedly endangering pedestrians and cyclists. Now the boy is facing charges.

The lad attracted attention because he was riding a moped without a license plate in Aschach on Sunday. A police patrol gave the young driver clear signals to stop with blue lights and a flashing horn. But the 17-year-old - his girlfriend was on the pillion - stepped on the gas and wanted to flee from the police.

They took up the chase at a safe distance. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old tried to escape the officers with some daring driving maneuvers at speeds of up to 90 km/h. From Aschach along the Danube to his home town of Eferding, the boy gave chase, repeatedly endangering pedestrians and cyclists.

At a barrier in the Brandstatt district, the police lost the trail and the 17-year-old was able to escape. For the time being.

Police officers found a hidden moped
During the subsequent search, the officers found the moped in a storage area, where the boy had parked it somewhat hidden. The police finally found the 17-year-old as the owner of the registration and visited him at his home.

Vehicle was souped up
The owner of the test license immediately confessed: Yes, he had been riding the moped with his girlfriend on the pillion. Two subsequent checks probably revealed the reason for his daring escape attempt: a breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.2 per mille. And in the roller test, the boy's moped reached 118 km/h.

The 17-year-old now faces a number of charges at the district authority. The license plates - the Eferdinger had hidden them at home - were of course taken from him.

