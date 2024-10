Flood: cleaning up and money for the fire department

Impressive: since the floods began, 92,000 people - 57,000 of them firefighters - have helped to combat the flood and its effects. Slopes are still being secured and flooded buildings restored. Even the former hay mill in Zwettl, where Richard Reiter built five apartments, is still being dried out. He remembers: "A lot of mud got into the lower rooms with the water. The tenants cleared and cleaned until late at night so that the floors could be torn out quickly. Within 48 hours, the emergency services brought a container for disposal." The fire department also reacted with lightning speed and evacuated the residents in a timely and professional manner.