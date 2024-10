Traffic accident caused by a drunk driver

While the two drivers remained uninjured, the ambulance took three passengers to hospital: two 18-year-olds and the husband (38) of the woman who caused the accident. According to the police, the Salzburg woman's alcohol test showed a blood alcohol level of more than two per mille. The officers confiscated her driver's license on the spot. The 18-year-old local man, on the other hand, was driving completely sober.