Weird appearance

Bouncing Elon Musk at Trump’s election campaign show

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 12:02

Elon Musk is not exactly known for his restraint, but the eccentric billionaire's quirky appearance at Donald Trump's election campaign show left many shaking their heads. Before his speech, the Tesla owner hopped across the stage ...

0 Kommentare

Trump had staged his election campaign show at the site of the failed assassination attempt on his life in pompous style. Thousands of supporters cheered the presidential candidate, who brought one of his most prominent and probably most controversial supporters, tech billionaire Elon Musk, on stage during his speech. 

Musk hopped and posed on stage
Musk hopped and posed on stage before making a sweeping appeal to vote for Donald Trump on November 5. Trump must win "to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America." If Trump is not elected, this will be the last election, Musk predicted, without elaborating.

Musk, who often promotes conspiracy theories, has been supporting Trump for some time. The Tesla boss and owner of Platform X also regularly campaigns against Kamala Harris, who Trump is running against in the election.

+4
Fotos

Tesla boss as financial controller of the USA?
Trump had recently hinted that Musk could be appointed head of a committee to review US finances if he wins the election. According to Trump, Musk should cut government spending.

Trump wants to move back into the White House after the election in a month's time. A neck-and-neck race is emerging between him and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
