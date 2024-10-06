Alpine drama in Tyrol
Dead body in the snow: weather finally allowed recovery
Due to the adverse weather conditions, the recovery was delayed for days - on Sunday it was finally possible: the body of a German who died in an accident on the Hohe Munde (around 2600 meters) in Tyrol was recovered by police helicopter and flown down to the valley.
The body had already been discovered late on Friday afternoon when the crew of the Libelle Tirol police helicopter took advantage of a weather window for another search flight. However, all attempts to recover the body from the air failed. Even a search party on the ground, which was only around 100 meters away from where the body was found, was unable to descend to the body due to the dangerous terrain and the risk of falling.
The body was finally recovered on Sunday. The good flying weather made it possible for the body to be recovered by police helicopter and finally flown down into the valley.
Man wanted to reach the summit, companion turned back
The German, who was experienced in mountaineering, had set off from Leutasch towards the east summit (2592 m) of the Hohe Munde late on Thursday morning together with a companion of the same age in adverse weather conditions and a poor weather forecast.
While the companion backed out at around 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions - snowfall, fog - and turned back, the 21-year-old apparently wanted to reach the summit.
Crashed and slipped
At an altitude of 2,500 meters, the German probably fell and slipped. He contacted his companion, who in turn made an emergency call to Germany. "The Tyrol control center was then informed via the Germans," said a police spokesperson at the time when asked by "Krone".
Dangerous mission for mountain rescuers
A search flight was not possible due to the weather, so mountain rescuers from Telfs and Leutasch climbed up to the suspected accident site in the late afternoon in tricky conditions. Telephone contact with the German was lost. At around 9 p.m., the search operation had to be interrupted for safety reasons.
