Italy debates new naturalization rules
A debate has broken out in Italy over new naturalization rules. The debate was triggered by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, leader of the ruling Forza Italia party, who wants to submit a bill to parliament to change the citizenship rules.
According to the draft, migrant children should be granted citizenship if they have attended school in Italy for at least ten years. They currently have to wait until the age of 18 to do so.
"To be Italian, you have to know the Italian language, Italian history, geography and our constitution. That is why we are saying that you can become an Italian citizen after ten years of compulsory education," explained Tajani at the presentation of the draft law in Milan on Saturday afternoon.
Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing populist Lega party, which co-governs Italy, intervened in the debate and emphasized that, in his opinion, there was no reason to change the naturalization law. "We are the European country that grants the most citizenships in the whole of Europe.
The Lega is working on a draft law to revoke the citizenship of those who commit crimes in Italy. The question of more or less citizenship is not a priority for Italians at the moment," argued the former interior minister.
Opposition wants citizenship according to place of birth
The Democratic Party (PD - the strongest opposition party) is in favor of citizenship according to place of birth. According to Latin legal terminology, this right is known as "Ius soli" (law of the country of birth).
A naturalization law from 1992 currently applies in Italy, which is based on "Ius sanguinis" (law of blood descent): anyone born and living in Italy, but not descended from Italians, can only apply for Italian citizenship when they reach the age of majority and must then fulfil a number of conditions. This makes their integration more difficult, say the left-wing parties.
Foreigners make up 8.7 percent of the population
Around five million foreigners with residence permits live in Italy. They make up 8.7 percent of the total population of 59 million people. In comparison: in Austria, foreigners make up 19.7 percent of the resident population, or 1.8 million people, according to Statistics Austria.
