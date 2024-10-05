Paramedics have no chance
Bear attack in Slovakia: Mushroom picker (55) dead
A brown bear has attacked and fatally injured a mushroom picker in Slovakia. According to the rescue team, the 55-year-old died of his injuries on the spot.
The 55-year-old was accompanied by another person in a wooded area near the village of Hybe when the bear attacked, a police spokeswoman told the online edition of the newspaper "Sme".
Cable winch was used
The team of a rescue helicopter that was called in was able to locate the seriously injured man in the rough terrain and lowered a paramedic to him with a winch.
Severe bleeding
"During the attack, however, the bear had hit one of the main arteries of the man's lower extremities, which led to severe bleeding and circulatory arrest," the rescuers' report states. The mushroom picker succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
During the attack, the bear hit one of the main arteries of the man's lower extremities, causing severe bleeding and circulatory arrest.
Auszug aus dem Bericht des Sanitäterteams
This is the second fatal injury inflicted on a human by a brown bear in Slovakia in recent years. The last incident of this kind occurred in 2021, also in the Liptov region in the east of the country.
1300 brown bears in Slovakia
According to estimates, there are around 1,300 brown bears in Slovakia. They prefer to live in the mountains or in dense forests. Several dozen of them have recently been released for shooting because they have lost their fear of humans or have become a danger to the lives, health and property of citizens.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.