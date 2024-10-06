It was the last alpine summer for the Lungau original

The old farmer's wife from the Muhrerhof in St. Michael in Lungau decided without further ado when handing over the farm in 2003 that she wanted to manage the alpine pasture in the Großkessel of Zederhaus again in future. Just keeping her feet still would not have been Maria Gruber's thing. "I didn't want to just sit at home in my old age," says the resolute 84-year-old today. From then on, she devoted herself to the cows and sheep on the mountain pasture every summer. Churning cheese, making butter, entertaining hikers - that was on top of everything else.