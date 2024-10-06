Zederhaus
It was the last alpine summer for the Lungau original
For Maria Gruber (84), this year's alpine summer marked the end of a chapter in her life: the Lungau original bids farewell to the Muhreralm near Zederhaus. She is revered far and wide for her delicacies.
What began more than 20 years ago is now coming to an end: Maria Gruber is saying goodbye to the alpine pasture. Well deserved at 84 years old. As the oldest Alpine dairymaid far and wide, at least in Lungau, the past summer was Maria's last.
The old farmer's wife from the Muhrerhof in St. Michael in Lungau decided without further ado when handing over the farm in 2003 that she wanted to manage the alpine pasture in the Großkessel of Zederhaus again in future. Just keeping her feet still would not have been Maria Gruber's thing. "I didn't want to just sit at home in my old age," says the resolute 84-year-old today. From then on, she devoted herself to the cows and sheep on the mountain pasture every summer. Churning cheese, making butter, entertaining hikers - that was on top of everything else.
Year after year, the number of visitors to the enchanting alpine pasture in the basin below the Taferlnock increased. "It's not just that guests come, it's also practical because it's a social place in old age," says Maria. Sitting out her old age alone at home like others would be out of the question for her.
Everyone helps together on the alp
Her daughter Petra and her two granddaughters help out anyway. For some time now, Maria has also been assisted by two dairymaids. The cattle on the 250-hectare alpine pasture have become increasingly difficult to round up. And processing milk every day is no longer an option. And yet Maria's gray cheese and alpine butter are known far beyond the valley basin. Her butter is even served by the top chefs at Obauer in Werfen.
With the snow at the beginning of September, the alpine pasture season ended earlier than planned this year. As things stand today, she will actually spend more time at her home farm next year. "At some point, it will be time for me to let it go. But never say never," laughs Maria Gruber.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
