At the weekend
Urban art in the spotlight in Bergheim
More than 60 international artists are exhibiting their works in Bergheim this weekend. Urban art takes center stage. Visitors can get spontaneous tattoos and take works home with them.
Ouch! Visitors to the "Klabautermann" booth mustn't be snivelling. Tattoo artist "Paul Panther" normally engraves images on the skin of men and women in the city of Salzburg. At the "Spirit of Art" trade fair, he does this in a completely different setting for once.
He already had 20 applications on his list on Saturday morning. The art fair had only just begun. The event is "the first of its kind and of this size in Salzburg and beyond", co-organizer Martin Keindl was certain during his visit to the "Krone".
60 artists in an extraordinary atmosphere
Surrounded by a tattoo studio, sound from DJ Mario Sticky and culinary delights, urban art was in the spotlight. Wild sculptures, photographs and modern works of art by more than 60 artists found the perfect stage in the extraordinary atmosphere of Handelszentrum 16.
Local and international artists
Alongside artists such as "Bond" from Leipzig, Salzburgers exhibited their works - which were also available to buy. Jürgen Norbert Fux from Anif, for example, calls his latest style "Unikation". The basis for this: portraits in which artificial intelligence also plays a part. The young painter Lubi Breitfuß was there from Seekirchen and Michael Gappmaier from Glemm Art in Hinterglemm.
The fair is also open on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. Martin Keindl, Dominic Ivan and Nicola Suttner want to make it a permanent fixture. They say: "We'll be back next year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
