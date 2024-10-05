Flood alarm
Elephants drowned in floods in Thailand
The flood situation around the world-famous temple city of Chiang Mai in Thailand has worsened (see video above). At least two elephants from a camp drowned in the floods. The water was one meter high in many places.
The level of the Ping River, which flows through Chiang Mai, has risen to 5.30 meters, the highest level in 50 years, reported the Bangkok Post. People are now being brought to safety. A cow elephant was found dead on Saturday morning and another dead elephant has yet to be identified.
According to another media report, one of the animals was blind and was therefore unable to keep up with the rest of the herd as it fled. A Royal Air Force helicopter is currently on its way to search for missing elephants. An expert from the nature park is on board. Many cows and buffaloes are also missing.
Cats and dogs rescued
According to Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, 117 elephants have already been rescued, as well as many smaller animals such as cats and dogs.
It is still the rainy season in many parts of Southeast Asia, and in some places it is particularly heavy. Chiang Mai was already under water in September, and other provinces also experienced repeated flooding.
The governor of Nonthaburi province, which is close to Bangkok, has now called on residents living on the banks of a river to move to higher ground. Further water had to be drained from a dam wall on Sunday.
