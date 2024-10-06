“According to a d

Green Party leader does not want to comment on legal intervention

Green Party leader Gabriele Rass-Hubinek had also announced in her last interview with the "Krone" that she wanted to take legal action. Now she no longer wishes to comment on the matter when asked. According to reports, however, Schredl has already received a letter from a lawyer, the contents of which are being kept secret. Tomorrow, Monday, the postponed municipal council meeting will be rescheduled. The agenda will also include the signature campaign of a citizens' initiative, so there is still plenty of fuel for the fire.