“According to a d

Meeting again on Monday
Was it a stumble due to a jostle, was a chair leg in the way or was it just a slight "fall" by the intervening head of office? The confrontation with an onlooker who disturbed the meeting is now in the hands of the public prosecutor's office following a - still unexplained - "commotion".
The statements surrounding the incident during the municipal council meeting in Breitenfurt differ widely: after the municipal council meeting was disrupted by an onlooker, the head of the office, Michael Klinger, asked him to leave the room. This was followed by alleged fisticuffs.
A whole room full of witnesses: contentious case now before the public prosecutor
Mayor Wolfgang Schredl has now filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office. "I had to do something just because of my function so that the meeting could continue," he argues about the expulsion from the room by the head of office. "But any physical intervention against employees is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he comments.
The incident was unnecessary, as there is nothing at all on the table about the alleged construction project. The citizens' initiative action is also discussed.
Wolfgang Schredl, Bürgermeister von Breitenfurt
Green Party leader does not want to comment on legal intervention
Green Party leader Gabriele Rass-Hubinek had also announced in her last interview with the "Krone" that she wanted to take legal action. Now she no longer wishes to comment on the matter when asked. According to reports, however, Schredl has already received a letter from a lawyer, the contents of which are being kept secret. Tomorrow, Monday, the postponed municipal council meeting will be rescheduled. The agenda will also include the signature campaign of a citizens' initiative, so there is still plenty of fuel for the fire.
