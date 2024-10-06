Bad Ischl and Schlingensief’s opera village in Africa

You're from Kirchdorf, you spent a long time in Germany and Switzerland. You play and write drama and are now part of the ensemble at Vienna's Burgtheater. Are you more of an author or more of an actor? How do you see yourself artistically?

I have definitely become more of an actor, I think. My need to express myself in other ways has perhaps diminished somewhat due to the ever-increasing size and complexity of my work. So I've put my author self on the back burner until it has time again and feels the need to develop something else.