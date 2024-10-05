The “Val Blu” is to become an indoor pool for the region

"From municipal pool to regional pool" - this was the motto under which Simon Tschann, Mayor of the Alpine town, recently invited his counterparts from the district of Bludenz to the "Val Blu" so that they could get an idea of the current state and conditions of the Bludenz pool. The building, which has been operated by the town since 1976, has been renovated and refurbished several times. Further adaptations and extensive renovation work are planned for the coming years.