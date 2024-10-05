Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New pool in Bludenz

The “Val Blu” is to become an indoor pool for the region

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 15:55

The Bludenz indoor swimming pool is due for extensive renovation work. However, financial implementation only seems to be possible together. A decision should be made by the end of 2025 as to whether a cross-municipal project will be realized - and what form it should take.  

0 Kommentare

"From municipal pool to regional pool" - this was the motto under which Simon Tschann, Mayor of the Alpine town, recently invited his counterparts from the district of Bludenz to the "Val Blu" so that they could get an idea of the current state and conditions of the Bludenz pool. The building, which has been operated by the town since 1976, has been renovated and refurbished several times. Further adaptations and extensive renovation work are planned for the coming years.

As the "Val Blue", one of only three indoor swimming pools in Vorarlberg, is not only visited by people from Bludenz, the other municipalities should also participate in the planned steps. The exact form this should take is now being decided as part of a feasibility study, to which the Bludenz city representatives have given their approval.

Timetable fixed
A supra-regional steering group, consisting of political representatives and experts, is to start work this year and develop technical options and financing models. "Our aim is to have a basis for a decision on a joint regional pool on the table by the end of 2025," explained Tschann.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf