New pool in Bludenz
The “Val Blu” is to become an indoor pool for the region
The Bludenz indoor swimming pool is due for extensive renovation work. However, financial implementation only seems to be possible together. A decision should be made by the end of 2025 as to whether a cross-municipal project will be realized - and what form it should take.
"From municipal pool to regional pool" - this was the motto under which Simon Tschann, Mayor of the Alpine town, recently invited his counterparts from the district of Bludenz to the "Val Blu" so that they could get an idea of the current state and conditions of the Bludenz pool. The building, which has been operated by the town since 1976, has been renovated and refurbished several times. Further adaptations and extensive renovation work are planned for the coming years.
As the "Val Blue", one of only three indoor swimming pools in Vorarlberg, is not only visited by people from Bludenz, the other municipalities should also participate in the planned steps. The exact form this should take is now being decided as part of a feasibility study, to which the Bludenz city representatives have given their approval.
Timetable fixed
A supra-regional steering group, consisting of political representatives and experts, is to start work this year and develop technical options and financing models. "Our aim is to have a basis for a decision on a joint regional pool on the table by the end of 2025," explained Tschann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.