UN blue helmets in southern Lebanon will not be deployed

Peacekeeping force has been stationed since 1978

The UNIFIL peacekeeping force has been stationed in Lebanon since 1978 and comprises more than 10,000 soldiers and civilians. UN Resolution 1701 from 2006 significantly expanded the tasks of the blue helmet force. The peacekeeping force was given the task of monitoring a ceasefire reached in the border area following a war between Israel and Hezbollah at the time and supporting the Lebanese army in border protection.