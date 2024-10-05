Felix Gall's girlfriend
Her Olympic dream is alive thanks to “OnlyFans
Her appearances on "OnlyFans" have changed her life "completely for the better". Writes Alexandra Ianculescu, former Olympic speed skating starter, now cyclist and girlfriend of Felix Gall. Thanks to her appearances there, she can afford the best training infrastructure.
She can now "train full-time and afford my equipment and my dream bikes" and also "save for other goals in life". Erotic appearances in order to succeed in their actual professional lives - this seems to be (increasingly) the strategy of professional athletes, including Alexandra Ianculescu. She has been in a relationship with Austrian cycling hero Felix Gall since last year and explains on Instagram why she was successful on "OnlyFans" - even though she never primarily wanted to be noticed and admired for her bikini photos. Especially as she "worked so hard as an athlete", "worked for my education, speaks several languages and really loves the image of myself that I have created and respected". So why the detour to the special platform after all? "In 2021, I decided to open this account because I kept getting an insane amount of 'likes' for bikini photos and people were suggesting I sell them on this platform. I thought it was the biggest joke." But the financial success convinced her - and now enables her to train at the highest level without having to worry about equipment and infrastructure. Her life has "completely changed for the better since the first month there".
No more three part-time jobs
She no longer has to sacrifice her sporting life to "have three part-time jobs while I chase my Olympic dreams". These Olympic dreams have already become reality, at least in part. In 2018, the Romanian speed skater took part in the games in South Korea. She came last in the 500 meters.
The Olympic dream lives on. She missed out on Paris 2024, but Los Angeles 2028 is set to become a reality again. Then as a cyclist.
In a way, also as Felix Galls' industry colleague. Not just as a friend.
