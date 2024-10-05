Her Olympic dream is alive thanks to “OnlyFans

She can now "train full-time and afford my equipment and my dream bikes" and also "save for other goals in life". Erotic appearances in order to succeed in their actual professional lives - this seems to be (increasingly) the strategy of professional athletes, including Alexandra Ianculescu. She has been in a relationship with Austrian cycling hero Felix Gall since last year and explains on Instagram why she was successful on "OnlyFans" - even though she never primarily wanted to be noticed and admired for her bikini photos. Especially as she "worked so hard as an athlete", "worked for my education, speaks several languages and really loves the image of myself that I have created and respected". So why the detour to the special platform after all? "In 2021, I decided to open this account because I kept getting an insane amount of 'likes' for bikini photos and people were suggesting I sell them on this platform. I thought it was the biggest joke." But the financial success convinced her - and now enables her to train at the highest level without having to worry about equipment and infrastructure. Her life has "completely changed for the better since the first month there".