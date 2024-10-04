Ice Bulls also put on a late show of strength in Ländle

That didn't bode well when the Vorarlberg team found themselves alone in front of Bulls goalie Kickert three times around minute seven. The solo effort on the third attempt also made it 0:1. And despite the brace to make it 2:1 at the start of the second period, the visitors' defense remained frighteningly vulnerable - the Pioneers attackers had far too much space and there was too little clearing in front of Kickert. As a result, Erne took a walk against Lewington to make it 2:2 and Passolt was criminally left alone before making it 3:2.