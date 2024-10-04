Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

6:5 win after overtime

Ice Bulls also put on a late show of strength in Ländle

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 23:52

The David crew were weak defensively for a long time in the Ländle, twice trailing by two goals. Nevertheless, it was enough for overtime, in which Murphy netted with a hammer in minute 62 to win 6:5.

0 Kommentare

That didn't bode well when the Vorarlberg team found themselves alone in front of Bulls goalie Kickert three times around minute seven. The solo effort on the third attempt also made it 0:1. And despite the brace to make it 2:1 at the start of the second period, the visitors' defense remained frighteningly vulnerable - the Pioneers attackers had far too much space and there was too little clearing in front of Kickert. As a result, Erne took a walk against Lewington to make it 2:2 and Passolt was criminally left alone before making it 3:2.

The champions then trailed 2:4 and then 3:5. Nevertheless, they managed to claw their way back and put in a show of strength, as they had recently done at home against Pustertal. Bourke, Raffl with his second goal and Schneider saved the 5:5 and thus the overtime. In which the Ice Bulls were able to capitalize on a power play: Murphy went all out - 6:5, the fourth win in a row, the first away from home this season had been clinched after all!

"The Pioneers really outplayed us a few times today. We also had problems with their offense in the second period," summed up coach Oliver David. But we started to win the duels in the final third and became more aggressive. It wasn't our best performance overall, but we still won the game. That's important at the end of the day."

The Bulls have Saturday off before flying directly from Salzburg to Växjö (Sd) on a charter flight on Monday. Where game five in the Champions Hockey League awaits the following day. And maybe even a ticket to the premier league play-off - but that would require something tangible against the Swedish bombshells.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf