6:5 win after overtime
Ice Bulls also put on a late show of strength in Ländle
The David crew were weak defensively for a long time in the Ländle, twice trailing by two goals. Nevertheless, it was enough for overtime, in which Murphy netted with a hammer in minute 62 to win 6:5.
That didn't bode well when the Vorarlberg team found themselves alone in front of Bulls goalie Kickert three times around minute seven. The solo effort on the third attempt also made it 0:1. And despite the brace to make it 2:1 at the start of the second period, the visitors' defense remained frighteningly vulnerable - the Pioneers attackers had far too much space and there was too little clearing in front of Kickert. As a result, Erne took a walk against Lewington to make it 2:2 and Passolt was criminally left alone before making it 3:2.
The champions then trailed 2:4 and then 3:5. Nevertheless, they managed to claw their way back and put in a show of strength, as they had recently done at home against Pustertal. Bourke, Raffl with his second goal and Schneider saved the 5:5 and thus the overtime. In which the Ice Bulls were able to capitalize on a power play: Murphy went all out - 6:5, the fourth win in a row, the first away from home this season had been clinched after all!
"The Pioneers really outplayed us a few times today. We also had problems with their offense in the second period," summed up coach Oliver David. But we started to win the duels in the final third and became more aggressive. It wasn't our best performance overall, but we still won the game. That's important at the end of the day."
The Bulls have Saturday off before flying directly from Salzburg to Växjö (Sd) on a charter flight on Monday. Where game five in the Champions Hockey League awaits the following day. And maybe even a ticket to the premier league play-off - but that would require something tangible against the Swedish bombshells.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.