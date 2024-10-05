Start of the PSVBG girls
“It all has a very good dynamic
Ingrida Schweiger is facing her baptism of fire as coach with the PSVBG volleyball players. The Volley League kicks off on Sunday in Rif against Trofaiach/Eisenerz. The goal for the season is a top 4 place.
The PSVBG girls start their first year in the Volley League on Sunday under coach Uli Sernow, who continues to do a lot of organizational work as chairman and team manager. Ingrida Schweiger, who was previously in charge of the men's second division team (again coached by designated chairman Carsten Seith), is already in charge of the sporting side. The former Latvian international (34) chatted to the "Krone" about . . .
. .. her switch from the men's team to the women's team: " With the boys I had to be more on top of things, especially in summer training, but with the girls it's a natural progression. Overall, the transition went smoothly.
. .. her assessment of the new team: " It's quite experienced, quite well-rehearsed. What counts now is that we continue to develop well. Everything has a very good dynamic.
. .. the exchange with Uli Sernow, his role: We talk to each other every day. Especially when it comes to administration and organization, he actually does everything.
. .. the difference to Uli Sernow's coaching work: Every coach focuses on something special. There are automatically differences. New input is good for a team.
. .. one quality as a coach that she wants to work on: patience - I always have that in mind. Of course, times have also changed and the way we deal with players is completely different. A conversation and an explanation are now needed much more often. I'm constantly learning.
. .. the goal with your new squad: always win (grins). Seriously, the top four is really possible for us if we stay clear of injuries. Klagenfurt and Graz are beatable. However, I rate the trio of Sokol, Linz and Turnerschaft Innsbruck higher.
The first touchstone is Trofaiach/Eisenerz on Sunday in Rif (16). The second division men - Bernhard Richter's career is coming to an end - will face Waldviertel 2 (13.30), but also have to play Wolfurt in the Cup today.
PSVBG Salzburg, women's squad: Ashley Ditchfield (new/Can), Antonia Felmer (Ö/Chi), Maja Schöpfer (It), Julia Ljubic (Ö/Kro), Özge Ekiz, Erna Garibovic, Anastasiia Tyshchenko (Ukr), Marie Lacek, Patricia Maros, Linda Gebetsroither, Finja Heins (new/D), Dominika Gozdzicka (Pol/captain), Sarah Kastenberger (new). - Coach: Ingrida Schweiger.
