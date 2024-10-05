-
Neumarkt now wants to be fit for flooding
Detailed planning has already begun in the Wallersee municipality. The dilapidated Schweighofer weir is to be renovated first. Precautions are also being taken to protect the sewage treatment plant.
Exactly 100,000 euros are available in Neumarkt for the detailed planning for the new flood protection that has just been decided. This planning includes official approvals, funding opportunities and cost-benefit studies. It is already fairly clear what the structural measures should look like. The first step is to renew the Schweighofer weir. It is already quite desolate and partly undermined. With the heavy rainfall in September, there was not much left to do before it would be flooded. "Only one centimeter was missing and there would have been flooding," says Mayor David Egger. For him, they got off lightly. He had already drawn attention to the importance of new protection for the Wallersee town in the summer.
The sewage treatment plant also needs better protection
Two large retention basins are to be built next to the weir. And the Wallbach is to be kept in the stream bed with linear flood protection, with walls on both sides. The Wallbach in particular is a dangerous bottleneck for the head of the city.
The possibility of mobile flood protection is also being examined. The protection of the sewage treatment plant is also being considered as part of the new measures. A major expansion is imminent. The financing of the multi-million euro project is not fixed. The federal and state governments could each contribute 40 percent and the city 20 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
