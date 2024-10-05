Neumarkt now wants to be fit for flooding

Exactly 100,000 euros are available in Neumarkt for the detailed planning for the new flood protection that has just been decided. This planning includes official approvals, funding opportunities and cost-benefit studies. It is already fairly clear what the structural measures should look like. The first step is to renew the Schweighofer weir. It is already quite desolate and partly undermined. With the heavy rainfall in September, there was not much left to do before it would be flooded. "Only one centimeter was missing and there would have been flooding," says Mayor David Egger. For him, they got off lightly. He had already drawn attention to the importance of new protection for the Wallersee town in the summer.