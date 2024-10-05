Starts next week
Innsbruck Autumn Fair celebrates its 90th birthday
Next week, thousands of Tyroleans will once again visit the traditional Autumn Fair. A colorful program awaits for the 90th birthday of the Innsbruck fixture.
Just a few days to go before Tyrol's most famous trade fair opens its doors again. From October 9 to 13, around 300 exhibitors will be presenting themselves in the Innsbruck exhibition hall.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the fall fair. According to Innsbruck's mayor Johannes Anzengruber, it is still an important industry meeting point for the regional economy and boosts business: "The people of Innsbruck today have practically grown up with this shopping platform and are emotionally attached to it. No wonder they are proud and have accepted this popular family event so well in recent years."
Visitors can expect a diverse range of products and services from exhibitors, coupled with exciting demonstrations, interactive special shows, top entertainment and numerous opportunities to taste, try, participate and be amazed.
Christian Mayerhofer, Geschäftsführer Congress Messe Innsbruck
Inspiration, advice and the opportunity to join in the excitement
Many exhibitors will be showcasing living and building. The Aqua Life area is the right place for anyone looking for inspiration for the bathroom or wellness. Inventors present their inventions and projects at the Design and Invention Fair, while sports clubs showcase their disciplines in the Experience Hall. A fashion show can be seen three times a day, and gourmets will find all kinds of delicacies at the gourmet meeting point. Many visitors also come for the advice on offer, which ranges from official topics to insurance and health.
This is not the first time that an apprentice competition has been held as part of the trade fair. This year it is the national competition for roofers, glaziers and tinsmiths. "With the Innsbruck Autumn Fair, we have deliberately chosen a venue that is accessible to the general public," emphasizes Federal Guild Master Walter Stackler, who hopes that this will promote the industry.
Special show by rescue services, fire department and police
The blue light organizations also want to promote themselves at the special show "Experience Safety". In addition to the police and fire department, the Innsbruck Red Cross will also be represented for the first time this year.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Spider Murphy Gang, Münchener Freiheit, JuZis and JOSH, among others.
Autumn fair at Messe Innsbruck, October 9 to 13, 10 am to 6 pm. Free admission with the "Krone" BonusCard. Free public transport for visitors.
