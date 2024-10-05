Drug dealer trial
32-year-old woman stayed in luxury hotels with no money
The best was just good enough: in ten hotels in the Tyrolean lowlands, a penniless young woman caused damage of around 58,000 euros in just three months. She is now in prison for this. She cited a "toxic relationship" as her motive.
From June to August, hotels in the Kufstein and Kitzbühel districts were the main destinations for very expensive stays with her ex-partner. However, the accused simply did not pay the bills and cheated when leaving - for example by showing supposed instant bank transfers on her cell phone.
The accused "fell into a circle of lies"
The woman, who is currently in custody, did not even try to deny any of this. "I stand by it and am of course guilty," she said at the hearing on Friday at Innsbruck Regional Court.
During these three months, she had simply "fallen more and more into a circle of lies", she argued, blaming her "toxic relationship" with her partner at the time, to whom she "could no longer tell the truth".
German woman faked large inheritance
This ex-partner, with whom she had cheated two luxury hotels out of more than 47,000 euros alone, was therefore increasingly fooled by the penniless woman. For example, she told him that she was expecting a large inheritance from a deceased Polish uncle. "At some point, I just couldn't get out of the whole thing," explained the German citizen.
Defendant given three months in prison
After a brief deliberation, the panel of lay judges decided on a partially conditional prison sentence: the defendant must serve three months of the eight-month prison sentence imposed. As she has been in custody since August, she will be released in November. However, she will also have to pay the costs incurred as a result of the binge drinking to the hotels. Whether this will really work is, of course, an open question.
