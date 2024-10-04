Seinitz: “Hezbollah is on the ground”

Iran weaker than it has been for a long time

Iran, the protecting power of Hamas and Hezbollah, is also currently showing weaknesses: "Iran is weaker than it has been for a long time and is whistling from every hole. But the Iranian regime could also go on a suicidal trip if it has its back to the wall." This would be the case, for example, if Israel were to attack the Iranian nuclear reprocessing plant, which the Americans certainly want to prevent.