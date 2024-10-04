Israel-Iran war?
Seinitz: “Hezbollah is on the ground”
Renowned Krone foreign policy journalist Kurt Seinitz analyzes the explosive situation in the Middle East in an interview with krone.tv. For example, the question of whether Hamas has been de facto decapitated following the recent Israeli killings of high-ranking Hamas members.
"There is the Israeli DNA: everyone who has blood on their hands against Israel will be liquidated. However, with the ground offensive in Lebanon, Israel must now also risk more if it wants to eliminate all parts," says Kurt Seinitz.
This is often very dangerous, which is why eight members of an Israeli special forces unit were killed a few days ago when they were ambushed during the ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Seinitz responded to Hezbollah's subsequent self-confident statement that this was just the beginning and that there would be maximum readiness to resist Israel in Lebanon by saying: "That's a fairy tale from the Arabian Nights and just a language of deterrence. Because Hezbollah is on the ground." The recent Israeli airstrike on Beirut was also in line with Israeli DNA: "The 'blood on the hands' DNA also applies here. The aim is to decapitate the ruling class."
Iran weaker than it has been for a long time
Iran, the protecting power of Hamas and Hezbollah, is also currently showing weaknesses: "Iran is weaker than it has been for a long time and is whistling from every hole. But the Iranian regime could also go on a suicidal trip if it has its back to the wall." This would be the case, for example, if Israel were to attack the Iranian nuclear reprocessing plant, which the Americans certainly want to prevent.
Recently, US President Joe Biden has also made several calls to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Admittedly with little effect: "Netanyahu doesn't listen to anyone he doesn't want to listen to." In any case, the Israeli secret service Mossad knows all about the status of Iran's nuclear facilities. Seinitz, adding: "The Mossad is everywhere and goes in and out of Iran."
Diplomatic slap on the wrist
Krone foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz has a clear message for the entry ban recently imposed by Israel on UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who had publicly criticized Israel for its actions against Hamas and Hezbollah: "This is an unparalleled diplomatic slap on the wrist. No one else has ever dared to do that." In general, the situation in the Middle East is currently extremely tense, and an expansion of the war could also affect neighboring countries.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
