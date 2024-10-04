Along the Gschnitzbach to the Laponesalm

Over hill and dale ...

In a right-hand bend at an altitude of around 1350 meters, we then branch off to the left onto the trail. It climbs over hill and dale and then ascends and descends slightly into the valley. The route meets the road - here over the bridge and then immediately left along the marked "Wanderweg Laponesalm" hiking trail along the Gschnitzbach stream. The fact that this trail is only for experienced hikers seems to be greatly exaggerated.