Let's go
Along the Gschnitzbach to the Laponesalm
The Laponesalm is the destination of our tour this time. Depending on the weather, we hike on a rustic trail or on the road to the cozy stop in the Gschnitztal valley.
If it is not snowing too far down, the path or footpath is the first choice for the approach to the Laponesalm. In this case, we first walk a few meters inwards on the asphalt road. At the material cable car, follow the sign "Steig Laponesalm".
Now follow the (non-asphalted) road inwards. Later, turn right uphill at an unspecified fork in the route.
Over hill and dale ...
In a right-hand bend at an altitude of around 1350 meters, we then branch off to the left onto the trail. It climbs over hill and dale and then ascends and descends slightly into the valley. The route meets the road - here over the bridge and then immediately left along the marked "Wanderweg Laponesalm" hiking trail along the Gschnitzbach stream. The fact that this trail is only for experienced hikers seems to be greatly exaggerated.
In any case, the trail leads alongside or above the Gschnitzbach and mostly through the forest, with a waterfall on the left above us being a particular attraction. Finally, we reach beautiful alpine meadows, with the Innere Wetterspitze towering in the foreground in the magnificent rocky basin. Now turn right across the stream to the Laponesalm.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Gschnitz
- Starting point: paid parking lot (1281 m) directly behind Gasthof Feuerstein in the Gschnitz hamlet of Obertal at the end of the Gschnitztal valley
- Route: rustic trail, (asphalted) road (occasional traffic)
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, hat, possibly gloves
- Requirements: sure-footedness, basic fitness level
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: for exclusive use of the asphalt road
- Refreshments: Laponesalm (1472 m), open until October 20, closed on Wednesdays, 0664/1634190, www.laponesalm.at
- Public transport: Bus from Steinach train station to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 200 m
- Length: around 3.5 or around 3 km of trail or road
- Walking time: around 1 1/4 hours or around 50 minutes ascent via path or descent via road; ascent via road slightly shorter than via path
Return via the road
After food and drink, you return to the parking lot on the narrow asphalt road. This route is a great option for those who are out and about with a mountain buggy and in case it snows far down: simply follow the asphalt path from the parking lot to your destination.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.