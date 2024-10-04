Again
The next bomb threat: this time against a school
Again! On Friday shortly after 1 pm there was another bomb threat in Linz, this time against the Otto-Glöckel-School. Once again, the threat was sent by e-mail to the Linz Provincial Police Headquarters.
The threat against the Otto-Glöckel School was again sent to the Linz Provincial Police Headquarters. The school was evacuated, but there were almost no pupils left in the school anyway. The building is now being searched.
On Tuesday, a bomb threat at Linz Central Station paralyzed half of the provincial capital. The entire site and the nearby provincial administration center were evacuated, and after two and a half hours the police were able to give the all-clear.
But these were by no means the only bomb threats that have kept the police busy in recent weeks: the Karlhof School in Linz-Urfahr had to be evacuated in mid-September and the Academic High School in the center of the provincial capital on 22 May.
A week earlier - on May 15 - even the police themselves were confronted with a bomb threat. A caller threatened to blow up the city police headquarters in Nietzschestraße - the building had to be evacuated. As in the previous cases, no bomb was discovered.
