The fans’ souls are boiling ahead of the league clash

Speaking of Graz: the fans' souls are boiling there too! With a flood of banners, the supporters at the alternative stadium in Klagenfurt took aim at the failure of Graz's sports policy. Would you like a small excerpt? "Thanks to politics without expertise, half of Styria will be on sick leave tomorrow morning! We have to cross the pack because our politicians are not on their toes!" The anger is understandable. Because the politicians in the clock tower metropolis have been sleeping on the stadium issue for years, the fans have to pull an all-nighter. Coach Christian Ilzer saw a "clear signal from the fans to the city politicians" and an "extreme omission". The political failure also had an impact on grassroots sport. "It makes me proud when children get into sport through role models in soccer. You have to launch an infrastructure initiative in sport for an active society."