In Salzburg and Graz
The fans’ souls are boiling ahead of the league clash
After the 4-0 defeat against Brest in the Champions League, Salzburg urgently need to show a reaction in the hit against Sturm on Sunday. Karim Konate apologized to the fans and insisted on close cohesion. But it's not just the Bulls who are in turmoil, Graz is too: the departure of sporting director Andi Schicker is drawing closer.
Runners-up Salzburg are in crisis. Again. After all, the mood in the city of Mozart was already in the cellar time and time again in the 2023/24 season. After a very successful start under coach Pep Lijnders, it is now no different. At the latest since the 4-0 defeat to Brest in the Champions League, the runners-up have been seething. "You have to work through the game quickly and make sure you do your job," emphasized defender Leo Morgalla. Easier said than done. The urgently needed reaction must come on Sunday (17). Away against the reigning champions Sturm!
But it's not just about the sport, it's also about soothing the fans' souls. They are boiling! As reported, parts of the crowd took to the barricades after the debacle on Tuesday and verbally attacked their own team ("bull pigs").
The following day, striker Karim Konate posted a message on Instagram: "Apologies to the fans. Let's stand together. We will come back stronger." New signing Bobby Clark also wrote: "We have to show a reaction on Sunday."
The preparation for this is taking place in secret. Yesterday afternoon, three days before the clash with Graz, there was no public training session. Normally, the team from Mozartstadt only isolate themselves from the public two days before the kick-off of a league match.
Trouble because of politics
Speaking of Graz: the fans' souls are boiling there too! With a flood of banners, the supporters at the alternative stadium in Klagenfurt took aim at the failure of Graz's sports policy. Would you like a small excerpt? "Thanks to politics without expertise, half of Styria will be on sick leave tomorrow morning! We have to cross the pack because our politicians are not on their toes!" The anger is understandable. Because the politicians in the clock tower metropolis have been sleeping on the stadium issue for years, the fans have to pull an all-nighter. Coach Christian Ilzer saw a "clear signal from the fans to the city politicians" and an "extreme omission". The political failure also had an impact on grassroots sport. "It makes me proud when children get into sport through role models in soccer. You have to launch an infrastructure initiative in sport for an active society."
On Sunday, the fans can once again fill the stands in the Liebenau stadium. It could be Andreas Schicker's farewell performance. There are increasing signs that the sporting director is about to move to German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. Schicker: "The contact has now intensified again. Let's see what the next few days bring."
