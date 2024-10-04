Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on infrastructure

Drone attack on Kiev – fire breaks out

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 11:04

According to its own statement, Ukraine was attacked by Russian drones on Friday night. The target was critical infrastructure. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a residential building in Kiev was damaged and a fire was quickly extinguished.

0 Kommentare

A total of 19 drones were counted, nine of which were shot down and seven of which were affected by electronic jamming signals. The Ukrainian air force did not say what happened to the other three drones. The governor of the central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad reported damage to an administrative building and one employee was slightly injured.

In the southern region of Kherson, on the other hand, important infrastructure, supply facilities and 35 residential buildings have been hit in recent days. One person was killed and four others were injured.

Emergency forces after an attack on Kharkiv (Bild: AP/Yevhen Titov)
Emergency forces after an attack on Kharkiv
(Bild: AP/Yevhen Titov)
Russian rocket launcher (Bild: AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)
Russian rocket launcher
(Bild: AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)
Russian armed forces (Bild: AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)
Russian armed forces
(Bild: AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

Combat drone fell into camp
The opponent of the war reported a fire at a Russian fuel depot on Friday following a Ukrainian drone attack. In the Voronezh region, parts of an intercepted combat drone fell into the depot and set fire to an empty cistern. By attacking refineries and fuel depots, Ukraine wants to disrupt the supply of the Russian army.

The latter is currently advancing further and further in various sectors in eastern Ukraine. The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyj, ordered that the defenses there be reinforced. He is currently working with the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade on "one of the most important sections of the front".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf