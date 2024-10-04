Focus on infrastructure
Drone attack on Kiev – fire breaks out
According to its own statement, Ukraine was attacked by Russian drones on Friday night. The target was critical infrastructure. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a residential building in Kiev was damaged and a fire was quickly extinguished.
A total of 19 drones were counted, nine of which were shot down and seven of which were affected by electronic jamming signals. The Ukrainian air force did not say what happened to the other three drones. The governor of the central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad reported damage to an administrative building and one employee was slightly injured.
In the southern region of Kherson, on the other hand, important infrastructure, supply facilities and 35 residential buildings have been hit in recent days. One person was killed and four others were injured.
Combat drone fell into camp
The opponent of the war reported a fire at a Russian fuel depot on Friday following a Ukrainian drone attack. In the Voronezh region, parts of an intercepted combat drone fell into the depot and set fire to an empty cistern. By attacking refineries and fuel depots, Ukraine wants to disrupt the supply of the Russian army.
The latter is currently advancing further and further in various sectors in eastern Ukraine. The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyj, ordered that the defenses there be reinforced. He is currently working with the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade on "one of the most important sections of the front".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
