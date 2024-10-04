Moved to tears
Eminem becomes a grandpa: Sweet announcement in new video
What a surprise: Rapper Eminem is going to be a grandpa! And the rapper has come up with something very special to announce the happy news!
In the music video for his new song "Temporary", which was released on Thursday, Eminem has included an incredibly touching scene.
Eminem becomes "Grandpa"
Between numerous heart-warming clips from old home videos in which the 51-year-old can be seen with his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, there is a clip in which the now 28-year-old Hailie Jade presents her dad with a blue football jersey with the number one and the word "Grandpa".
An ultrasound image made the surprise perfect for the stunned grandpa-to-be: Eminem is not only overwhelmed, but also a little shocked, but above all moved to tears with joy.
Goosebumps moment
A scene that not only gave the family goosebumps at that moment, but is now also giving the rap star's fans goosebumps.
Despite the lovely scenes in the video clip, Eminem's new song "Temporary" has a sad background. In the lyrics, the rapper reflects on his own death and how things could go on for his family after his passing.
Wedding in May
Hailie Jade got engaged to her boyfriend Evan McClintock in February 2023. The couple had met at Michigan State University and had already been together for six years at the time.
They finally got married in May of this year, as the celebrity daughter revealed on Instagram. "So many tears of joy were shed, laughter and smiles were omnipresent, and so much love was felt," the post read, among other things.
