Guardiola to blame
“Every club asks me about my weight”
Almost two years after Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola made a statement about Kalvin Phillips' fitness, the footballer is still struggling with the consequences. "Every club asks about my weight," says the Englishman, who is currently on loan to Ipswich Town.
It's no secret that Pep Guardiola attaches great importance to the discipline of his men. Kalvin Phillips also experienced this first-hand. On vacation after the Winter World Cup in Qatar 2022, he had apparently put on a few kilos - a no-go for Pep. The Manchester City coach publicly complained about his protégé's weight. "He's not injured. He arrived overweight," said Guardiola.
Apology from Pep
In February of this year, Guardiola rowed back. "I apologize to him. I really apologize. I'm very sorry," he said when asked about his statements at the time.
As Phillips now reveals in the BBC podcast "My Mate's A Footballer", he is still confronted with the issue. "At every club I went to, I spoke to the manager, the nutritionist and so on, and they always talked about the weight first before they said anything else," said the 28-year-old.
