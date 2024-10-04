On Android phones
Google’s AI assistant Gemini Live learns German
Google is also launching its talking AI assistant Gemini Live in German. The software, which can converse with users, will be available on Android smartphones in more than 40 languages.
It was initially launched in English in August. In the coming weeks, it will also be possible to connect the Gemini AI with other Google services such as calendars and reminders in German.
More benefits in everyday life
These cross-connections are intended to make the chatbot more useful in everyday situations. The idea is that the software can perform tasks when called upon by the user. For example, Gemini could find a recipe sent to the Gmail inbox - and add the ingredients to a shopping list. A photo of a concert poster could be used to let the Google AI check whether you still have time on that day according to the calendar and create a reminder to buy a ticket.
Google cites other examples of how Gemini Live can be used to explain the rules of a game or answer questions about historical events. Gemini Live can also give advice "on potential jobs that match your skills or degree, for example", according to a blog post.
When it comes to developing software with artificial intelligence, Google is competing with start-ups such as the ChatGPT developer OpenAI as well as the Facebook group Meta, Microsoft and Apple, among others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
