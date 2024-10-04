Google’s AI assistant Gemini Live learns German

More benefits in everyday life

These cross-connections are intended to make the chatbot more useful in everyday situations. The idea is that the software can perform tasks when called upon by the user. For example, Gemini could find a recipe sent to the Gmail inbox - and add the ingredients to a shopping list. A photo of a concert poster could be used to let the Google AI check whether you still have time on that day according to the calendar and create a reminder to buy a ticket.