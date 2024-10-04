What Austrians can listen to online

For the Online Audio Monitor, 4000 people aged 15 and over were surveyed online by the market research institute Ipsos from the end of May to mid-June. There were hardly any major shifts compared to the previous year. In addition to at least infrequent use (91%), the number of at least monthly (81%), weekly (71%) and almost daily users (50%) remained largely stable. At least occasionally, 86% of respondents use audio-on-demand services. This is followed by music streaming (81%), podcasts and radio programs to listen to (40%) and audio books or radio plays (27%).