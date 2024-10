Automatically saved design

First, the burglars pried open the first floor window of a house in Elsbethen. During the subsequent search for valuables, the perpetrators were able to find and take cash. Shortly afterwards, the next break-in occurred in the Lehen district: again, a detached house was targeted by the unknown perpetrators. They were able to steal a laptop. The third burglary took place in the Gnigl district: burglars broke into a detached house via the basement window and stole jewelry.