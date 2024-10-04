FPÖ also big winner in party funding

ÖVP loses almost 6 million euros

According to the calculations of the party funding expert (following the presentation of the preliminary overall results on Thursday evening), the ÖVP has lost the most: it has only received 20.3 million euros - that is 5.98 million euros less than before. The SPÖ stagnated in its result and also in the amount of funding: 17.25 million euros means an increase of around 280,000 euros.