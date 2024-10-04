7.76 million euros more
FPÖ also big winner in party funding
As the winner of the National Council elections, the FPÖ is also the big winner in terms of party funding. According to calculations by political scientist Hubert Sickinger, the Freedom Party will receive a total of 21.4 million euros in funding in 2025. This is an increase of around 7.76 million euros compared to 2024.
The total amount comes from the following sources: party funding is dependent on the number of votes. Club and academy funding is based on the number of mandates. The calculated figures will even increase slightly: party funding will be increased by the inflation rate (expected to be three percent), while club funding will increase in 2025 in line with increases in the salaries of federal contract staff.
ÖVP loses almost 6 million euros
According to the calculations of the party funding expert (following the presentation of the preliminary overall results on Thursday evening), the ÖVP has lost the most: it has only received 20.3 million euros - that is 5.98 million euros less than before. The SPÖ stagnated in its result and also in the amount of funding: 17.25 million euros means an increase of around 280,000 euros.
The NEOS also recorded an increase, receiving 9.38 million euros - 901,000 euros more than in 2024. The Greens, who also lost a significant amount of votes, will receive 9.23 million euros in future. This is a minus of 3.06 million euros compared to this year.
KPÖ and Beer Party also get something
As the Beer Party and the KPÖ have made it over the one percent mark, they will also receive money for the election year: for the KPÖ this is around 369,000 euros, for the Beer Party around 311,000 euros.
