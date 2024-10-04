Tentative deal: US port workers end strike

Panic buying and empty shelves

The workers went on strike on the night of October 1. Even a new employer offer with an income increase of almost 50 percent did not deter them. The first panic purchases of toilet paper and other items were not long in coming. Shoppers reported empty shelves or dwindling supplies in large stores such as Walmart or Costco on online platforms - very similar to the situation at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Yet more than 90 percent of toilet paper sold in the USA is produced in the country itself.