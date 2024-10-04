Clear text from Zellhofer
Austria? “There must finally be clarity!”
After 18 years, Vienna Austria will host GAK again on Saturday. Georg Zellhofer was on the bench at the time, the former coach is bothered by the many background noises at Violett: "There must finally be clarity!"
"I still have that game in my head, we got off to a great start but unfortunately only managed to pick up a point in the end," recalls Georg Zellhofer. He was on the Austria bench on November 25, 2006 in the last ever clash against GAK in Favoriten.
Lasnik and Aigner scored for Violett in the 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga, and tomorrow the two teams will meet for the 154th time in 6524 days. After four games without a win, a "three-pointer" against the bottom team is a must for Austria, after which only Klagenfurt and WSG Tirol await in the league in October - the eighth-placed team with just nine points currently has to deliver. "Salzburg and Sturm are going their own way, Rapid have turned the right screws. Tradition doesn't play soccer, but with this squad Austria must become a permanent fixture in the top six in future. If the club fails to achieve this goal, it will have a problem," says Zellhofer.
Tradition doesn't play soccer, yet Austria must become a permanent fixture in the top 6 with this squad.
Georg Zellhofer
Places shared with the Austrian Football Association
who coached the Violets in 68 games, celebrated the 2007 Cup title and was also represented twice in the Europa League group. "Austria is still one of the most exciting clubs in Austria. The crowds of fans and the atmosphere in the Generali-Arena are great. Nevertheless, there must finally be clarity regarding the sale of the stadium and the investor group around Jürgen Werner. The club would have the right charisma, but does not present a good image to the outside world, it is not pulling in the same direction," says Zellhofer.
Even before the first home match against the WAC, a banner in the east stand demanded the dismissal of sporting director Werner and sporting director Manuel Ortlechner. The investor group "WTF" around Werner has access to the shares of Viola Investment GmbH as of December 14 and could secure the entire 49.9 percent of the AG. Which President Kurt Gollowitzer wants to prevent. "I'll leave that open," explained Gollowitzer when asked whether he would give Werner his full backing ...
Things never stay quiet at Austria, and a lot has happened in terms of infrastructure in recent years. "In my day, we still had to share the pitches with the Vienna Football Association. Now there are completely different possibilities and we can count on important pillars, not just the great academy and the women's team that has been built up," says Zellhofer.
