Austria? “There must finally be clarity!”

Lasnik and Aigner scored for Violett in the 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga, and tomorrow the two teams will meet for the 154th time in 6524 days. After four games without a win, a "three-pointer" against the bottom team is a must for Austria, after which only Klagenfurt and WSG Tirol await in the league in October - the eighth-placed team with just nine points currently has to deliver. "Salzburg and Sturm are going their own way, Rapid have turned the right screws. Tradition doesn't play soccer, but with this squad Austria must become a permanent fixture in the top six in future. If the club fails to achieve this goal, it will have a problem," says Zellhofer.