It now seems clear that the FPÖ will not nominate Norbert Hofer for the office of President of the National Council. Instead, the political veteran will contest the Burgenland election 2025 as the top candidate for the Freedom Party.
This was agreed by the provincial party executive on Thursday evening in Pinkafeld (Oberwart district), the hometown of the third President of the National Council.
Most recently it was said that Hofer himself would prefer the role of National Council President. Alongside the 53-year-old, Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz was considered the most promising FPÖ candidate for the post. Member of Parliament Susanne Fürst was mentioned as an alternative.
FPÖ turned Burgenland blue
In Sunday's election, the blue party achieved 28.8 percent in Hofer's home province, putting it ahead of the ÖVP and SPÖ.
A press conference with Hofer and provincial party chairman Alexander Petschnig was held on Friday under the heading "Paukenschlag". Hofer will be officially presented as the top candidate in the FPÖ provincial parliamentary club in the provincial parliament in Eisenstadt.
At the meeting of the provincial party executive, it was also decided who would take over Petschnig's seat in the provincial parliament, as he is moving to the National Council. According to reports, the seat in the provincial parliament is likely to go to Michaela Brandlhofer. Petschnig will continue to hold the office of provincial party chairman for the time being, he explained recently.
Michael Gmeindl is now likely to take Hofer's place in the National Council, as the APA has learned. Gmeindl was already first on the list of the Burgenland Blue Party in the EU elections in June.
Red-Blue in Burgenland in the future?
Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has not ruled out a red-blue coalition in the past. A distinction must be made here between the Kickl-FPÖ and the Freedom Party in the state: "The people in Burgenland do not divide the population. And that is a significant difference," Doskozil explained recently.
However, cooperation would put party leader Andreas Babler in need of explanation, as he has positioned himself as a "firewall" to the FPÖ.
