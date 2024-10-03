Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Accident in Rietz

Tree stump came loose, 65-year-old man hit

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 19:00

Another accident occurred during forestry work in Tyrol. An Oberlander (65) was busy delimbing a tree when its stump suddenly started to move . . .

0 Kommentare

On Thursday, the 65-year-old local man was working alone in the Stockriss/Ochsenbichl forest area in Rietz. After he had cut a tree lying on the ground (diameter approx. 20 centimeters) from the stump, he began to cut the branches from the tree.

Tree stump suddenly rolled downhill
While he was working his way downhill along the tree, the tree stump lying on the ground came loose from the ground and rolled downhill. The man was hit from behind, fell several meters downhill and came to rest in a hollow with serious injuries.

Complex rescue chain
The man managed to use his cell phone to inform a friend about the accident. She contacted the forest warden, who called the emergency services and then drove to the scene of the accident with the head of the Rietz volunteer fire department, where the 65-year-old injured man was found around 30 meters below the forest path.

He was rescued by the Rietz mountain rescue team and then flown to the hospital in Innsbruck by the Martin 2 emergency helicopter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf