Accident in Rietz
Tree stump came loose, 65-year-old man hit
Another accident occurred during forestry work in Tyrol. An Oberlander (65) was busy delimbing a tree when its stump suddenly started to move . . .
On Thursday, the 65-year-old local man was working alone in the Stockriss/Ochsenbichl forest area in Rietz. After he had cut a tree lying on the ground (diameter approx. 20 centimeters) from the stump, he began to cut the branches from the tree.
Tree stump suddenly rolled downhill
While he was working his way downhill along the tree, the tree stump lying on the ground came loose from the ground and rolled downhill. The man was hit from behind, fell several meters downhill and came to rest in a hollow with serious injuries.
Complex rescue chain
The man managed to use his cell phone to inform a friend about the accident. She contacted the forest warden, who called the emergency services and then drove to the scene of the accident with the head of the Rietz volunteer fire department, where the 65-year-old injured man was found around 30 meters below the forest path.
He was rescued by the Rietz mountain rescue team and then flown to the hospital in Innsbruck by the Martin 2 emergency helicopter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
