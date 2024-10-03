New NATO Secretary General Rutte in Ukraine

Ukraine wants to become a full NATO member

Selenskyj emphasized in a post on X that Ukraine's most important goal is to become a full member of the alliance. In addition to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, the talks also continued to focus on the release for the use of long-range Western weapons for targets on Russian territory. "Without long-range weapons, we cannot resist Russia using such weapons. That is why we are so persistent," emphasized Selensky. This also serves above all to protect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, who are more important than ruins, he said with regard to recent withdrawals by Ukrainian troops.