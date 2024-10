The most expensive apartment was sold in Gmunden

12 million for a plot of land

The most expensive property (there is no information on size) sold in Upper Austria was in Kremsmünster - it cost the new owner 12.6 million euros. By far the most transactions, i.e. sales, took place in the central region in the second quarter of the year. A total of 228 in Linz and 180 in the Linz-Land district, followed by the Gmunden district with 160 sales.