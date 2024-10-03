Edmund Baidoo
A new star shines in the Bulls sky
Edmund Baidoo impressed in his first appearances for Salzburg.The Ghanaian feels very much at home in the city of Mozart, has big goals and wants to follow in the footsteps of his great idol.
The young bulls scored five times in the Youth League against Brest. One player was involved in all the goals: Edmund Baidoo.
He set up goals one, two and five, scored number four himself and took the penalty before making it 3-0. "It was a good performance, I have to say," said the delighted new star in the Bulls' sky. He could be found everywhere on the pitch against the Bretons, especially with his powerful dribbles, which drove the opposing defense to despair.
"Good club, good country"
The young African is not yet eligible to play in the Champions League, which is why he is helping out in the youth premier league for the time being. The 18-year-old has already made friends with life in the city of Mozart: "I like it here, it's a good club and a good country."
The attacking gem came to the Salzach from Norway's second division and has already caused a sensation there too.
Now he is planning the next step: "I want to develop further, keep scoring goals and help the team win trophies." But this is just the beginning, in the future he wants to follow in big footsteps: "I admire Vinicius Junior, I would love to play as well as him one day."
