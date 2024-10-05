Badener Hof
Targeted help for pain
Pain is an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience with an important warning function that protects us from dangerous influences. Dr. Kerstin Klimt, medical director at the Badener Hof health and spa hotel, provides insights into this topic.
What are the different types of pain?
In addition to acute pain, which can be triggered by external factors such as injuries or internal complaints such as inflammation, there is also chronic pain, which occurs when the pain persists beyond the normal healing period - for longer than three months. Chronic pain is regarded as a separate clinical picture with physical and psychological aspects. Often there is no longer just one specific cause, but rather permanent physical and psychological changes play a role.
In the case of acute back pain, medicine distinguishes between serious warning signs (red flags) and risk factors (yellow flags). Red flags are physical symptoms that indicate serious health problems and need to be treated quickly. These include numbness in the toes, unclear weight loss, difficulty emptying the bladder or bowels in a controlled manner and pain radiating down both legs.
Yellow flags are signs that psychological factors such as anxiety, depression, attention-seeking due to the pain or addiction are exacerbating the situation. Holistic therapy with a focus on mental health is required here. If constant and recurring pain remains untreated, a so-called pain memory can develop.
What is meant by "pain memory"?
This refers to the ability of the body and brain to store and remember experiences of pain. If someone repeatedly experiences such pain, these memories can become fixed in the brain and pain can become chronic. Permanent stimulation of the corresponding sensory cells can cause nerve and brain structures to change and react more sensitively. It is therefore important to recognize and treat the cause of the pain at an early stage to prevent it from becoming chronic in the first place. Timely and adequate therapy in the acute phase is important, especially in view of the pain memory. Chronicity can have far-reaching consequences and also have a negative impact on social interaction due to psychological effects (irritability, reactive depression, listlessness, etc.).
What therapies are available?
Successful therapy involves differentiating between the types of pain and their treatment options. To this end, Badener Hof offers three-week treatments - as part of the so-called Gesundheitsvorsorge Aktiv (GVA), as a classic cure and with recovery after surgery.
In addition, Badener Hof offers individual health concepts such as "Pain Therapy PLUS". After a detailed physical examination, laboratory diagnostics, further imaging and specialist examinations are carried out if necessary and then a needs-oriented therapy is initiated. There is also "FDM PLUS" - the fascial distortion model according to Typaldos - in which the anatomical structure of the fascia is restored using a special finger-thumb technique and manipulation techniques. The aim is to relieve pain and improve restricted movement.
The Badener Hof also offers acupuncture according to traditional Chinese medicine and heat treatments with the local remedy sulphur to relieve pain. Acupuncture promotes holistic well-being and brings body, mind and soul into harmony, while sulphur baths and mud packs are applied locally to areas of pain.
What to do if the soul is also suffering?
Relaxation methods such as progressive muscle relaxation according to Jacobson, autogenic training, feedback methods (e.g. biofeedback) and, in individual cases, hypnosis have also proved useful as part of the therapy. As pain is always experienced as stressful, Badener Hof also offers mental coaching. Physical and mental health can also be improved and pain alleviated in the form of Active Health Care. The Baden sulphur healing water is at the heart of the healing tradition.
Health and spa hotel Badener Hof
The health and spa hotel Badener Hof specializes in the treatment of complaints of the musculoskeletal system, rheumatic diseases and recovery after operations (spine, knee, hip, shoulder).
Health and spa hotel Badener Hof
Pelzgasse 30
2500 Baden
www.badenerhof.at
Telephone number: +43 (0) 2252/48580 info@badenerhof.at
The company is a contractual partner of the Austrian social insurance funds and a partner company of Beste Gesundheit.
