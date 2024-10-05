Targeted help for pain

What is meant by "pain memory"?

This refers to the ability of the body and brain to store and remember experiences of pain. If someone repeatedly experiences such pain, these memories can become fixed in the brain and pain can become chronic. Permanent stimulation of the corresponding sensory cells can cause nerve and brain structures to change and react more sensitively. It is therefore important to recognize and treat the cause of the pain at an early stage to prevent it from becoming chronic in the first place. Timely and adequate therapy in the acute phase is important, especially in view of the pain memory. Chronicity can have far-reaching consequences and also have a negative impact on social interaction due to psychological effects (irritability, reactive depression, listlessness, etc.).