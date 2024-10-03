Styria election
The faces smiling from SPÖ posters
On Thursday, the Styrian SPÖ presented its first wave of posters for the regional elections on November 24. The Social Democrats are positioning their top candidate Anton Lang as the one who will lead "reliably into a good future".
The starting position for the election is different to that for the National Council election, "because we are in government and because Anton Lang stands in the middle of society", said regional managing director Florian Seifter. The center is also likely to be the central message of the SPÖ and Lang in the election campaign. He had already said in the APA summer interview that the Social Democrats must continue to position themselves in the center - without expressing open criticism of party chairman Andreas Babler's further left course.
The SPÖ received around 18.6% of the vote in the Styrian parliamentary elections, losing just under 0.7 percentage points compared to the 2019 elections. Nevertheless, the Social Democrats were able to take first place in Graz in a three-way battle with the ÖVP and FPÖ.
Multimedia campaign
The posters of the first campaign wave do not initially feature Lang, but five men and women - "no photo models" as Seifter emphasized. The Styrians include Bad Mitterndorf local councillor Christina Peer (referred to on the poster only as "Landwirtin Christina"), who says: "For me, Anton Lang is the center that holds our country together." The SPÖ's wish can also be read underneath: "Anton Lang: Governor". Naturefriends boss Rene Stix says on another poster (titled only as "Rene, employee"): "Anton Lang is someone who works and doesn't just make slogans."
The campaign is multimedia-based, which is why videos have been created for each advertising face, which can be seen on social media channels, for example.
According to Seifter, the campaign aims to make visible those voices that are convinced that Lang has "the best offer". The provincial managing director does not want to see a duel between the ÖVP and FPÖ, as proclaimed by Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) on the evening of the national elections: Drexler had to reassure his functionaries with the announcement and therefore "tell such stories". The Styrian SPÖ still sees Lang in the race for the governor's seat.
One million euro limit
Around 5000 smaller poster stands with the new SPÖ subjects will be on display from next weekend. The approximately 200 large posters (with eight, 16 or 24 sheets, please note) are to be put up by October 14, said Seifter. Overall, the campaign is planned in three waves. The SPÖ wants to make full use of the campaign cost ceiling of one million euros.
