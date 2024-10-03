The faces smiling from SPÖ posters

The starting position for the election is different to that for the National Council election, "because we are in government and because Anton Lang stands in the middle of society", said regional managing director Florian Seifter. The center is also likely to be the central message of the SPÖ and Lang in the election campaign. He had already said in the APA summer interview that the Social Democrats must continue to position themselves in the center - without expressing open criticism of party chairman Andreas Babler's further left course.