Automatically saved design

Susanne Bräuer: Her pets are her life

You can run an animal shelter. Or you can live this job! With heart and soul, as much empathy and passion as it takes to go above and beyond the call of duty and turn your job into a vocation. Susanne Bräuer has been managing the state animal shelter in Grabenstrasse for 18 years now and knows no working hours. During the dreary baby cat season, she ensures the survival of the helpless little ones, giving them bottles herself every three hours (even at night). She organizes markets for donations and leads school classes to raise children's awareness of animals. What a great woman!