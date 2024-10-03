State Prize 2024
Automatically saved design
They work with enormous dedication and passion - mostly unappreciated. The "Krone" and the province of Styria brought Styrian animal rights activists in front of the curtain on Thursday evening. From great women to the Huchenfranz to the fire department: these are the award winners.
"Every day, we see how much she does - without ever craving attention." This is what Ingrid and Michael Stracke from "Purzel & Vicky" say about their valuable support Klaudia Schrampf, who manages the stray cat problem with so much dedication. And that is exactly what is true of so many Styrian animal welfare activists.
They achieve incredible things, don't look at the clock, go out in all weathers, sacrifice their free time and money - to help those who have no voice. Without pushing themselves to the fore. Often unappreciated. Tonight, however, belonged only to them! For the eighth time, the state's animal welfare prize was awarded together with the "Krone" newspaper under the leadership of Deputy Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ), who cares about animal welfare issues without political calculation. In a beautiful gala in the magnificent Herberstein Animal World. With heartfelt thanks to those whom the jury selected from a large number of great proposals this year.
"We would like to say thank you, these people also do so much for society," said Anton Lang, highlighting the five 2024 award winners and bringing them to the big stage. In recognition, he presented respectable prizes: a beautiful trophy as a keepsake for eternity, the cash prize of 1000 euros each and a voucher for 500 euros provided by pet retailer Fressnapf for each of them. Thank you to the pet food and accessories retailer for this support!
Gerald Schwaiger, "Steirerkrone" boss on duty, hosted the cheerful, glamorous evening: "Unfortunately, we still have many construction sites in animal welfare. That's why this beautiful award ceremony is a special concern of the 'Krone'."
You can find the award winners here. We will also introduce them to you in reports in your "Krone"!
Susanne Bräuer: Her pets are her life
You can run an animal shelter. Or you can live this job! With heart and soul, as much empathy and passion as it takes to go above and beyond the call of duty and turn your job into a vocation. Susanne Bräuer has been managing the state animal shelter in Grabenstrasse for 18 years now and knows no working hours. During the dreary baby cat season, she ensures the survival of the helpless little ones, giving them bottles herself every three hours (even at night). She organizes markets for donations and leads school classes to raise children's awareness of animals. What a great woman!
Klaudia Schrampf: Guardian angel of stray cats
The animal welfare association "Purzel & Vicky" in Vasoldsberg has been well-known and renowned for its highly committed work for many years. Klaudia Schrampf is the driving force, heart and face behind the stray cat charity. This year, the guardian angel of the four-legged friends has already caught 250 of these stray animals that no one else cares about, given them medical treatment and had them neutered. They are then released back into their natural habitat and fed. What an effort that is, how many hours it takes - we take our hats off!
AngelikaMeister, "mother" of the storks
Helmut Rosenthaler is the famous stork father of Styria - but Angelika Meister is definitely the mother! The Styrian leaves no stork in distress to its fate. She goes out herself to help injured storks, lends a hand with renovating or attaching nests, rescues the animals from danger spots and also carries out valuable educational work via social media. She raises people's awareness of these wonderful, magnificent birds and does so with a lot of heart.
Franz Keppel, protector of the Huchen
Fewer people probably know the man from Graz by his real name than by the one he has earned through his exemplary commitment to the protection of this highly endangered fish species: the Huchenfranz. The Huchenfranz himself goes out with cramps and muck shovel to help the fish survive, but also runs his own YouTube channel, appears on television and is an ambassador with a heart for the valuable life in the water.
Heimo Kren: Fire department as animal rescuer
There are more and more accidents involving large animals. Under the leadership of vet and section fire inspector Heimo Kren, the Gössendorf volunteer fire department has set up a special "animal rescue" unit, which can even be deployed throughout Styria this year if necessary. A team was specially trained as large animal rescuers based on the British model. And the Gössendorf team is equipped with the expertise, lifting platform and good equipment to rescue horses and cows that have been involved in accidents safely (for the rescuers too, of course).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.