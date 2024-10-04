Vorteilswelt
Political rebel presents himself

Early or false start to the local council election campaign?

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 19:00

Political rebel from the Vienna Woods invites people to a citizens' assembly. However, his demands have either already been met - or are not within the municipality's sphere of influence. Criticism hails down.

0 Kommentare

Robert Marschall is no stranger to politics: he once founded the EU Withdrawal Party, even wanted to become Federal President in 2016 and is responsible for the referendum "Nehammer must go" in addition to several anti-corona initiatives. Currently, however, his ambitions in parliament are likely to be lower: With the citizens' list "Begab", he is vying for votes in the upcoming municipal elections in Gablitz, St. Pölten district.

Mobile phone manager against radio masts
On Tuesday, October 15, the political rebel has sent out a flyer inviting people to a meeting in his home community. With some concrete demands in his luggage: Marschall is in favor of no more building land in the flood protection area. On the one hand, this is prohibited in designated flood areas anyway, and on the other hand, there has been a complete building ban in the Vienna Woods village since 2023. In addition, the former mobile communications manager is now vehemently opposed to the erection of 5G radio masts in the municipality - a matter that is, however, decided on a supra-municipal basis.

A hint of conspiracy theory
The Gablitz municipal council also has little influence on his desire for less aircraft noise and "chemtrails" - a popular view among conspiracy theorists that has not only been refuted by science but also widely ridiculed, according to which jets spray dangerous chemicals into the sky. Mayor Michael Cech (ÖVP) also reacts huffily to the demand for more proximity to citizens and says: "Gablitz is regarded as the citizen service community par excellence!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
