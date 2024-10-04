Early or false start to the local council election campaign?

Mobile phone manager against radio masts

On Tuesday, October 15, the political rebel has sent out a flyer inviting people to a meeting in his home community. With some concrete demands in his luggage: Marschall is in favor of no more building land in the flood protection area. On the one hand, this is prohibited in designated flood areas anyway, and on the other hand, there has been a complete building ban in the Vienna Woods village since 2023. In addition, the former mobile communications manager is now vehemently opposed to the erection of 5G radio masts in the municipality - a matter that is, however, decided on a supra-municipal basis.